- Updated: September 9, 2020
In the fourth quarter of Game 3 of the Western Conference semifinals, the Los Angeles Lakers opened up a double-digit lead over the Houston Rockets.
Things only got worse for Houston, as Robert Covington got hurt in a collision with L.A. superstar Anthony Davis.
Oh my…. hope Robert Covington is ok. 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/whXjgYTUl1
— Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) September 9, 2020
Robert Covington is headed to the locker room with an apparent head injury pic.twitter.com/EWinOZBzeY
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 9, 2020
As Covington came over towards the basket, Davis’ elbow inadvertently hit him in the face. The Rockets forward appeared to be bleeding and was forced to leave the floor to be tended to.
Davis appeared to be shaken up himself, but he appeared to be okay and remained in the game.
The first half was a shootout, as both teams shot very well. The Rockets held a scant 64-61 lead at intermission, but the Lakers’ defense tightened in the third period and held Houston to just 18 points.
Davis once again had a very strong game with 26 points, 15 rebounds and six assists to help L.A. to a 112-102 victory.