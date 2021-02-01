Vanessa Bryant, the widow of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant angrily denied a company’s claim that her late husband not only endorsed its CBD oil but also used the product as well.

The ad for Premium Grade CBD supposedly appeared in a special health section of People and had Kobe Bryant allegedly extolling the virtues of the cannabis-based product.

Besides making the false statement that Kobe Bryant used CBD oil, the company also claims that the product is free.

Over the course of 20 seasons in the NBA, Kobe Bryant was one of the most durable players in the league. In the latter portion of his career, he was able to come back from a devastating Achilles injury, during which he made no apparent references to the value of CBD oil.

The anniversary of her late husband’s death this past week has no doubt redoubled her efforts to make sure that his legacy doesn’t continue to be exploited by unethical businesses.