The Severity of Lakers Superstar LeBron James’ Latest Injury, Revealed

On Thursday morning, it was reported that Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James would miss today’s game versus the Houston Rockets.

Now, Lakers head coach Frank Vogel has divulged some information about why the four-time MVP will be absent in the matchup.

Frank Vogel confirmed that LeBron and Caruso are both out tonight. He said LeBron’s been experiencing some soreness in his groin, and they’re being cautious with it. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) August 6, 2020

Surely, many will assume that James’ absence is more due to to the team wanting to manage his usage as the playoffs quickly approach.

After all, the Lakers have already sewn up the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.

However, that does not mean that Vogel’s admission is not a valid cause for concern.

James has managed to remain healthy for almost the entirety of his storied NBA career. His groin is really the only part of his body that has caused him injury issues.

Last season, James missed the most games of his career due to an injury to his groin.

Earlier this season, James also dealt with nagging groin issues.

Still, he has managed to stay on the court for the vast majority of the 2019-20 campaign. Thursday’s absence will mark just his fourth of the season.

At current, it is unclear how long James will remain out for the Lakers. Surely, he’ll want to take part in a tune-up game or two before the Lakers being their championship push in the playoffs.

As long as his groin stops bothering him, fans can expect to see the three-time champ back in the Lakers lineup fairly soon.