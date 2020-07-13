The Real Meaning Behind Every Single Tattoo of Lakers Legend Kobe Bryant

Throughout his legendary 20-year NBA career, Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant became known as the type of player who wore his emotions on his sleeve.

Over time, he also got ink done that put aspects of his personal life on his sleeve, so to speak.

Bryant had several tattoos on his right bicep and forearm that were a reminder that as much as he was a basketball demon, he was also all about faith and family.

Interestingly, early in Bryant’s career, he had the image of that clean-cut boy next door who would likely never get any type of body art done. That began to change in 2003, when his life took a strange turn.

It was the year he was accused of sexually assaulting a woman who worked at a hotel in Colorado. The case was later dismissed by the accuser’s legal team, but Bryant did admit to having intercourse with her.

This came as a shock to the five-time NBA champ’s legion of fans, who could hardly imagine him engaging in any type of illegal or immoral activity.

To make amends with his wife Vanessa, Kobe Bryant got his first tattoo on his right arm shortly afterward.

Tribute to Vanessa

The tattoo depicts a king’s crown with large butterfly wings on top of it. Underneath it is the name “Vanessa,” along with a pair of angel wings.

Kobe Bryant publicly pledged his love for his wife shortly after the assault charges were levied against him. At a press conference that was held, he let his beloved know how much she meant to him.

“You’re my backbone. You’re a blessing. You’re a piece of my heart. You’re the air I breathe,” an emotional Kobe Bryant said to wife. “And you’re the strongest person I know, and I’m so sorry for having to put you through this and having to put our family through this.”

Their marriage went through some ups and downs through the years, but forgiveness was in order before long, and their partnership grew stronger with time.

Of course, adding new members to their clan didn’t hurt either.

Next of Kin

On his forearm, Kobe Bryant had a tattoo with the names of his first three daughters: Natalia Diamante, Gianna Maria Onore and Bianka Bella.

Underneath the first name is the image of a diamond, since diamante is the Italian word for diamond. The name seems to be a tribute to the seven years of his childhood he spent in Italy, which had a huge influence on his upbringing.

Kobe Bryant was supposed to add the name of his youngest daughter, Capri Kobe, shortly before his tragic death in late January.

A Tribute to the Almighty

Also on Kobe Bryant’s bicep, underneath the angel wings, are the words “Psalm XXVII.”

Although Kobe Bryant rarely talked about it or gave any clues, he was a man of God. His Catholic faith likely helped him get through all the rough times in his career, both on and off the court.

If there was one man who exemplified persevering through extreme adversity and emerging from it stronger, it was Kobe Bryant. His ironclad determination and will to win were as much factors in his fame and popularity as any of his dunks or game-winning shots.