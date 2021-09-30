- Ted Cruz shockingly aligns with LeBron James and encourages him to make dramatic statement regarding NBA’s vaccination rules
Ted Cruz shockingly aligns with LeBron James and encourages him to make dramatic statement regarding NBA’s vaccination rules
- Updated: September 30, 2021
Senator Ted Cruz took to Twitter recently and miraculously agreed with Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James on a polarizing issue.
Cruz commended James for saying that he doesn’t believe he should get involved with other folks’ decisions regarding the COVID-19 vaccine.
2/x I’ve never said this before: I agree with @KingJames
“We’re talking about people’s bodies and well-being. I don’t think I personally should get involved in what other people should do for their bodies and livelihoods.”
— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 29, 2021
3/x @KingJames is being courageous here.
With his box-office power, he could be even more courageous—he could SOLVE the problem—by saying:
“I stand w/ my fellow players. And I won’t play in any arena that bans another NBA player because they make a personal healthcare choice.”
— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 29, 2021
While the majority of players in the NBA are vaccinated, some are not. For some players, opting not to get the shot will mean losing out on game checks for any games that are missed as a result of not complying with local mandates.
At one point, the NBA was reportedly considering asking James to appear in a pro-vaccine PSA. However, based on his recent comments, it seems like that might be off the table.
The 2021-22 NBA season will be here soon, and it remains to be seen how many star players’ seasons could be impacted as a result of being unvaccinated.
The Lakers, however, expect to be fully vaccinated by the start of the season. The team doesn’t want to have any COVID-19-related setbacks during its quest for another NBA title.