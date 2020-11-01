While the Los Angeles Lakers will be the defending NBA champions entering the 2020-21 season, the Golden State Warriors will surely look to reclaim the throne they’ve sat on three separate times since 2015.

The upcoming season is still quite some time away, but it looks like Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is already preparing to spoil the Lakers’ bid to defend their title.

Steve Kerr thrilled seeing the Dodgers win a World Series again after 32 years. It took him two years after becoming Warriors coach to admit his love for L.A. pic.twitter.com/Aa3EpTDBU8 — Janie McCauley (@JanieMcCAP) October 31, 2020

Kerr spent a large portion of his childhood living in Los Angeles, so it’s no great shock that he was once a fan.

It is also not much of a surprise that he is no longer a supporter of the L.A. franchise.

After all, the Lakers won multiple NBA titles during his own playing career.

Kerr won an astounding five NBA titles in his own career as a player and already has three titles under his belt as a coach. Clearly, he has what it takes to give the Lakers a run for their money in the upcoming season.

It will be up to LeBron James and Anthony Davis to make sure that Kerr doesn’t earn another title by the end of the upcoming season.

If they succeed in that goal, there’s little doubt that Kerr will dislike the Lakers just a little bit more.