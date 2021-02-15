- Skip Bayless admits LeBron James has eclipsed Michael Jordan in one distinct category
- Updated: February 15, 2021
The debate between LeBron James and Michael Jordan for the title of greatest of all time or G.O.A.T. has been prevalent in the NBA community for quite a while.
Skip Bayless, a Fox Sports analyst on “Undisputed,” has sided with Jordan in the debate but recently gave the edge to James for his off-court accomplishments.
“It’s staggering to me,” Bayless said on “Undisputed.” “[James] shattered the mold. He has blazed trails nobody has blazed.”
Bayless’ comments were prompted after a Forbes report stated James is set to surpass $1 billion in career earnings this year.
James is expected to make $95.4 million — the most by an athlete in the history of American team sports.
Additionally, the 16-time NBA All-Star would become the first American team sport athlete to surpass $1 billion in career earnings while actively playing. Jordan has also reached $1 billion in career earnings but did so after retiring.
“[Jordan] is the sneaker industry, and there was Space Jam,” Bayless said. “That’s Michael. But LeBron went every direction. Michael didn’t have such a vast portfolio.”
Although NBA fans and analysts alike will continue to debate whether James or Jordan is the GOAT, Bayless gave the advantage to James in his off-court accomplishments.