   Skip Bayless admits LeBron James has eclipsed Michael Jordan in one distinct category
Skip Bayless admits LeBron James has eclipsed Michael Jordan in one distinct category

Skip Bayless admits LeBron James has eclipsed Michael Jordan in one distinct category

LeBron James and Michael Jordan

The debate between LeBron James and Michael Jordan for the title of greatest of all time or G.O.A.T. has been prevalent in the NBA community for quite a while.

Skip Bayless, a Fox Sports analyst on “Undisputed,” has sided with Jordan in the debate but recently gave the edge to James for his off-court accomplishments.

“It’s staggering to me,” Bayless said on “Undisputed.” “[James] shattered the mold. He has blazed trails nobody has blazed.”

Bayless’ comments were prompted after a Forbes report stated James is set to surpass $1 billion in career earnings this year.

James is expected to make $95.4 million — the most by an athlete in the history of American team sports.

Additionally, the 16-time NBA All-Star would become the first American team sport athlete to surpass $1 billion in career earnings while actively playing. Jordan has also reached $1 billion in career earnings but did so after retiring.

“[Jordan] is the sneaker industry, and there was Space Jam,” Bayless said. “That’s Michael. But LeBron went every direction. Michael didn’t have such a vast portfolio.”

Although NBA fans and analysts alike will continue to debate whether James or Jordan is the GOAT, Bayless gave the advantage to James in his off-court accomplishments.