Former Los Angeles Lakers center Shaquille O’Neal was caught slipping on Wednesday after he was caught watching an Instagram Live video of rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

Huminah huminah huminah huminah pic.twitter.com/zNl9KmBvsp — Benny T. Bull Stan (@BullsEra21) December 10, 2020

O’Neal’s comments sent the Twitter world into a frenzy shortly afterward.

Stallion hails from Houston, Texas, and she first garnered attention after videos of her freestyling went viral on social media platforms such as Instagram.

O’Neal, on the other hand, is a four-time NBA champion and is currently a sports analyst on the television program “Inside the NBA” on TNT. He played on the Lakers for eight glorious seasons and averaged 27.0 points, 11.8 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game in the purple and gold.

The Lakers are hoping that such distractions are few and far between as they look to repeat as champions this upcoming season.