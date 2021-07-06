Shannon Sharpe says Lakers should ‘absolutely’ try to trade ‘idiotic’ Kyle Kuzma for DeMar DeRozan

“Undisputed” host Shannon Sharpe destroyed Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma during a recent episode of the show.

Moreover, he suggested that the Lakers should strongly consider moving the young forward for San Antonio Spurs veteran DeMar DeRozan

.@ShannonSharpe on the rumors suggesting Lakers could acquire DeRozan "Would I prefer to get Steph, Dame or Brad Beal? Sure, but I'd take DeMar DeRozan. What the Lakers need is someone who doesn't need to be spoon-fed by LeBron." pic.twitter.com/2DdNvvvSpy — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) July 6, 2021

“Kyle Kuzma, I don’t know what the hell I’m going to get,” he said. “I might get 22. I might get 11, but one thing I know for certain: I’m going to get some idiotic, some low IQ basketball plays on a nightly basis.”

He added that he’d “absolutely” trade Kuzma for DeRozan, as he is someone who doesn’t have to be “spoon-fed” by Lakers star LeBron James.

Kuzma is certainly in for a long offseason. He was decent in the 2020-21 regular season, averaging 12.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, but he disappeared in the postseason. In six playoff games, the 25-year-old averaged just 6.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game while hitting a mere 29.2 percent of his shots.

As for DeRozan, he’s long been known as a valuable shooter despite his inability to score from deep consistently.

He averaged 21.6 points, 6.9 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game this season. While he shot an impressive 49.7 percent from the field last regular season, he shot just 25.7 percent from beyond the arc.

A consensus seems to be forming that Kuzma will be traded this offseason. On top of his poor performance on the floor, it is believed that he doesn’t get along particularly well with superstar LeBron James.

The Lakers would be wise to make some splashes this offseason. Perhaps losing Kuzma would be addition by subtraction.