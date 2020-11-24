The official Twitter account of the Sacramento Kings threw some serious shade at the fan base of the Los Angeles Lakers in response to the question of which team has the worst fans.

Here’s a hint… it starts with an L and ends with akers https://t.co/xWqD9D76IY — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) November 23, 2020

There’s no denying that every major sports team has its share of bad or annoying fans.

However, the Lakers have built up one of the largest, if not the largest fan base in all of North American sports. In addition, true Lakers fans are among the most passionate and loyal of fans.

The Purple and Gold achieved it by building the brand over the past several decades with multiple dynasties that have brought the team 17 NBA championships, 12 since moving to L.A.

The Showtime teams of the 1980s, led by Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, forever defined the brand and image of the Lakers.

The Kobe Bryant dynasty of the 2000s reinforced that image while extended the brand to an international audience.

The Lakers’ rivalries with teams such as the Kings and Boston Celtics certainly didn’t hurt with bonding fans to the Purple and Gold for a lifetime.

Now with LeBron James, Anthony Davis and a fortified supporting cast, a new generation of fans is enjoying championship Lakers basketball.