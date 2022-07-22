Report: Lakers will work out several veterans, including 2013 lottery pick

The Los Angeles Lakers have made a flurry of moves this offseason as they look to improve their roster following a dismal 2021-22 campaign.

While the Lakers have gotten younger, they apparently are set to bring in several veteran free agents for workouts, according to a recent report. Former lottery pick Shabazz Muhammad is expected to be part of that group of players.

“The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to bring in several veteran free agents for workouts, including former 2013 lottery pick Shabazz Muhammad, league sources told HoopsHype,” wrote Michael Scotto. “Muhammad recently worked out for the Sacramento Kings during Las Vegas Summer League.”

Back when Muhammad was in high school, many believed he was destined to become a superstar in the NBA.

He had a solid freshman season at the University of California, Los Angeles and was selected with the No. 14 overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft by the Utah Jazz.

Muhammad made his NBA debut with the Minnesota Timberwolves and spent a little more than four seasons with the franchise. He was only able to average 9.0 points and 2.8 rebounds per game for the team.

Despite last playing in the NBA during the 2017-18 season with the Milwaukee Bucks, Muhammad is determined to make it back to the league. He has spent time playing overseas in recent years.

At 29 years old, Muhammad is still pretty young, and he’s shown that he’s still got some nice tricks up his sleeve. He could definitely make an impact if he were to join the right organization.

Last season, the Lakers went 33-49 and finished with the No. 11 seed in the Western Conference. The team didn’t even make it to the play-in tournament. Of course, they’d like to do much better than that in the upcoming season.

Only time will tell if Muhammad gets a chance to be a part of the 2022-23 Lakers.