Report: Lakers will ‘aggressively’ try to buy their way into 2nd round of draft

- Updated: June 10, 2022
The Los Angeles Lakers will “aggressively” try to buy their way into the second round of the 2022 NBA Draft, according to the Los Angeles Times’ Dan Woike.
“The Lakers will aggressively try to buy their way into the second round,” Woike wrote. “Teams can use cash in trades, and while any pick acquisition might require future second-rounders, it’s a safe bet that they’ll try.”
The Lakers don’t have their first-round pick in the 2022 NBA Draft because of the team’s trade for Anthony Davis. The New Orleans Pelicans own the Lakers’ first-round selection.
The Lakers must have interest in some prospects that they expect to be available in the second round of the draft. The team has worked out several players, including Vanderbilt University guard Scotty Pippen Jr. last week.
An influx of young talent would likely help the Lakers in the 2022-23 season, as the team relied on veterans in the 2021-22 season and failed to make the playoffs. However, youngster Austin Reaves proved that he can be a contributor for the team moving forward.
The Lakers may be looking to add another impact player like Reaves as they try to build their roster around LeBron James and Davis.
Injuries to both James and Davis hurt the Lakers in the 2021-22 season, but the team is hoping to compete for an NBA title again with both players healthy next season. New head coach Darvin Ham should also help bring some energy to the Lakers in the 2022-23 campaign.
As the 2022 NBA Draft gets closer, the Lakers’ intentions may become clearer if they become linked to specific prospects that are projected as second-round picks.