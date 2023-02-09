Report: Lakers possibly would’ve sent Russell Westbrook home if they hadn’t traded him

The Russell Westbrook era for the Los Angeles Lakers came to a merciful end on Wednesday when he was traded to the Utah Jazz in a three-team deal.

The Lakers arguably came out the winners in that deal by netting D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt. As it turns out, if the Lakers had proved unable to package Westbrook in a deal, they would have strongly considered simply sending him home.

NBA insider Brian Windhorst said as much during a recent appearance on ESPN.

“If Russell Westbrook was not traded yesterday, that there was a decent chance that the Lakers would have sent him home,” he said. “I don’t even think it’s a personality thing. I don’t think LeBron [James] personally dislikes him. I just think that the effect on each other on the court was a negative.”

There is no doubt that Westbrook was once one of the most fearsome players in the entire league. At his peak, he utilized his physical abilities and tenacity to dominate opponents.

However, there were always concerns about whether or not his style of play was really conducive to winning basketball. Moreover, as his physical abilities have started to wane in recent seasons, so too has his ability to positively impact the game.

With the Lakers, Westbrook never seemed to fit. He’s a ball-dominant player who really needs to the ball in his hands to be at his best. That’s a hard style to employ when teaming up with James, arguably the greatest playmaker in the history of the game.

It’s hard to blame Westbrook for his unsuccessful stint with L.A. Maybe the trade from the summer of 2021 should never have been made. To his credit, Westbrook proved willing and flexible to try to contribute to wins for the Lakers.

This season is the first in his entire NBA career in which he has come off the bench for the majority of his appearances. In fact, he came off the bench in all but three of his 52 games with the Lakers this season.

On the season, he’s putting up 15.9 points, 7.5 assists and 6.2 boards per game. Though he’s no longer the triple-double machine he once was, it’s clear that he can still produce at a solid level from time to time. Currently, he is with the Jazz, but there is a high expectation that he will receive a buyout and hit the open market.

There are already a number of teams that have expressed interest in acquiring the former MVP if he gets off his current deal.