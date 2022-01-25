Report: Lakers looking to make ‘impact move’ before trade deadline

A serious argument can be made that the Los Angeles Lakers have been the most disappointing team thus far in the 2021-22 NBA season.

Despite having plenty of superstars on their roster, the Lakers have struggled to find much success this year.

Right now, the team has a lackluster record of 23-24 on the season. The team could use some help, and a new report indicates that the team is looking to make a splash prior to the upcoming trade deadline.

“The Lakers will try to make an impact move before the Feb. 10 trade deadline, but behind the scenes, team sources are managing expectations of what can realistically be done,” Ramona Shelburne of ESPN reported.

The report is likely a bit bittersweet for Lakers fans. First off, it is great to hear that the Lakers are trying to make a move to get better. However, it seems that there is a bit of doubt regarding what that approach will actually achieve.

Over the summer, the Lakers made the kind of move that fans had been clamoring for for quite a while. They gave up several assets in exchange for former MVP Russell Westbrook.

Unfortunately, Westbrook has been a disappointment in L.A so far. Though he is averaging 18.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game, he has yet to look truly comfortable with his new teammates.

Perhaps most importantly, the Lakers seemingly used the majority of their trade chips to get Westbrook. It is a decision that has yet to look like a smart one for the Purple and Gold.

With the Feb. 10 deadline looming, the Lakers are running out of time to make a big move via trade. While they are sure to be busy both in the trade market and buyout market, it’s unclear how much better they can truly get for what they hope will be a deep playoff run.