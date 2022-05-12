- Report: Lakers have requested permission to interview Bucks assistant Charles Lee for their head coaching vacancy
Report: Lakers have requested permission to interview Bucks assistant Charles Lee for their head coaching vacancy
- Updated: May 12, 2022
While the basketball world is primarily focused on the entertaining 2022 NBA Playoffs, the Los Angeles Lakers have already shifted into offseason mode.
The first task on the docket for L.A. is to find a new head coach after the organization parted ways with former head coach Frank Vogel.
According to a recent report, one candidate to keep an eye on is current Milwaukee Bucks assistant Charles Lee. The Lakers have reportedly requested permission to interview Lee for the head job in L.A.
The Lakers have requested permission to interview Milwaukee Bucks assistant Charles Lee for their head coaching job, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 12, 2022
Lee first worked as an assistant in the NBA with the Atlanta Hawks, and he has been with the Bucks since 2018. He’s likely played a large role in the team’s ascension to becoming one of the best squads in the NBA.
Moreover, at just 37 years old, Lee would surely bring a shot of youthful energy to the Lakers.
Without a doubt, the Lakers are looking for a head coach who can turn around an organization that suffered an incredibly disappointing 2021-22 season. Though Lee is surely totally focused on helping his Bucks repeat as champions this season, he’s likely also quite interested in learning more about what the Lakers have to offer.