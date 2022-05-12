Report: Frank Vogel interviewed with Charlotte Hornets

Former Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel reportedly interviewed for the head coaching position with the Charlotte Hornets.

The Hornets are in the market for a new coach after they let James Borrego go following their loss to the Atlanta Hawks in the league’s play-in tournament this season.

Charlotte is winding down the first round of the Hornets’ head coaching search, according to league sources, having flown to meet several coaches in person as opposed to over Zoom. Frank Vogel, the former Lakers head coach, is among Charlotte’s list of interviewed candidates. — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) May 12, 2022

The Hornets have a solid young core of LaMelo Ball, Miles Bridges and Terry Rozier that would make Charlotte an intriguing destination for a proven coach like Vogel.

Ball is one of the most dynamic young guards in the NBA, and Bridges has really come into his own as a scorer on the wing. The Hornets struggled a bit on the defensive end in the 2021-22 season, but they have one of the more dynamic offensive attacks in the NBA.

Vogel led the Lakers to an NBA title during the 2019-20 season, but he was fired at the conclusion of the 2021-22 regular season after the Lakers failed to make the playoffs.

Through his three seasons as the Lakers’ head coach, Vogel compiled a 127-98 record and won 18 playoff games.

The Hornets are trying to find a head coach that can lead the team to the playoffs in the 2022-23 season. Charlotte has lost in the play-in tournament in each of the last two seasons.

Borrego led the Hornets to their best record in his tenure in the 2021-22 season. However, the team failed to make the playoffs under his guidance. He compiled a record of 138-163 with the Hornets.

It will be interesting to see if the Hornets are willing to give Vogel a chance to redeem himself after a tough 2021-22 season.