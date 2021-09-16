- Report: Former Rockets forward to sign deal with Lakers
Report: Former Rockets forward to sign deal with Lakers
- Updated: September 16, 2021
The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly agreed to sign Cam Oliver to an Exhibit 10 deal.
Cam Oliver is signing an Exhibit 10 deal with the Lakers, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA.
The 25-year-old wing played four games with the Houston Rockets last season. He went undrafted in 2017.
— Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) September 16, 2021
Oliver played four games with the Houston Rockets last season. In those four games with the Rockets, he showed some promise, averaging 10.8 points and 5.3 rebounds in 21.8 minutes per game. He also shot 57.6 percent from the field and 30.8 percent from beyond the arc.
During the most recent NBA Summer League, he averaged 7.2 points and 6.0 rebounds per game while shooting 51.9 percent from the field.
While Oliver will hope to make the Lakers’ final 15-man roster for the regular season, it seems more likely that he will end up joining the team’s G League affiliate.