Report: Former Rockets forward to sign deal with Lakers

Cam Oliver Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly agreed to sign Cam Oliver to an Exhibit 10 deal.

Oliver played four games with the Houston Rockets last season. In those four games with the Rockets, he showed some promise, averaging 10.8 points and 5.3 rebounds in 21.8 minutes per game. He also shot 57.6 percent from the field and 30.8 percent from beyond the arc.

During the most recent NBA Summer League, he averaged 7.2 points and 6.0 rebounds per game while shooting 51.9 percent from the field.

While Oliver will hope to make the Lakers’ final 15-man roster for the regular season, it seems more likely that he will end up joining the team’s G League affiliate.