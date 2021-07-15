Report: Adidas to bring back 2 iconic Kobe Bryant sneakers

Fans of late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant who are also sneakerheads are about to see some of their old favorites once again.

“Adidas is planning to re-release two of the sneakers Bryant wore while he was signed to the German sportswear brand through the late 1990s and early 2000s, sources familiar with the brand’s slate of upcoming releases tell Complex,” wrote Brendan Dunne of Complex.com. “In 2022 it will bring back the Kobe 1, his Adidas signature from 2001, and the EQT Elevation, a shoe he wore during his 1997 rookie season in the NBA.”

When Bryant signed with Adidas upon entering the NBA straight out of high school, it was seen as a curious move, since Adidas has never been a monster in the midway when it comes to basketball.

Although Bryant became arguably the best all-around player in the world by the early 2000s, his Adidas sneakers didn’t quite have the same success as those released by comparable legends.

Towards the middle of his career, the Philadelphia-area native joined Nike and remained with the sneaker giant until his tragic death early last year.

Clearly, Bryant’s legacy is still going strong even though he is long gone.