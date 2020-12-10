As the father of three children, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is a family man, and it’s a side of him that comes out in many ways.

He recently posted on social media a reaction to the news of a little league football coach physically assaulting one of his players.

The coach in question is a member of the Savannah Gators, and the incident in question occurred during the American Youth Football National Championships in Kissimmee, Fla.

Aside from his fathering duties, James has been an activist for many worthwhile causes of late. His More Than a Vote initiative helped influence increased voter turnout, especially among people of color, in last month’s presidential election.

For his work in helping with voter turnout, James was named Sportsperson of the Year by Sports Illustrated.

Of course, right now he’s also a busy man, as the Lakers are in the middle of training camp and launching what they hope will be a successful defense of last season’s NBA title.