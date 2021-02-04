Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic jokingly compared his athletic ability to that of LeBron James.

In terms of physical stature, Jokic stands at 6-foot-11 to James’ 6-foot-9, and Jokic weighs 284 pounds to James’ 250.

Nikola Jokic on similarities with LeBron James: “The speed is there. We are the same athletically. … I don’t know. Can he jump as high as me?” “…Guys, I am joking.” — Mike Singer (@msinger) February 3, 2021

Although Jokic is not known for his athletic ability like James is, he has grown into one of the top offensive players in the NBA over the past few seasons. His post-scoring ability as well as his court vision rivals James’ offensive play.

Nevertheless, James has the edge in terms of athleticism.

Jokic dropping full-court dimes 🏈 pic.twitter.com/NzAEqk5yj0 — NBA TV (@NBATV) January 28, 2021

Thus far, the two are frontrunners in the 2021 MVP race.

Jokic is averaging 26.8 points, 11.8 rebounds and 8.6 assists per game on 57.4 percent from the field, 38.4 percent from behind the 3-point line and 83.6 percent from the foul line.

James, on the other hand, produces 25.0 points, 7.7 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game on 49.0 percent shooting, 40.9 from the 3-point line and 71.8 from the free-throw line.

The Los Angeles Lakers and Nuggets have the third and fourth best records in the Western Conference, respectively.

The two superstars will rival their athleticism in a head-to-head matchup on Thursday, Feb. 4, in Los Angeles.