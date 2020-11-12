LeBron James is now a four-time NBA champion after leading the Los Angeles Lakers to a title in an incredibly difficult and unprecedented bubble environment.

With James continuing to make waves in the greatest of all time or G.O.A.T. debate, Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas told Shannon Sharpe on Club Shay Shay that it’ll be hard to argue against James being the best ever a decade from now.

“We have never seen in the NBA a player like LeBron James,” Thomas said. “He (James) breaks a record every single night just to remind you you’ve never seen this before. Some people will have a record and they’re dominating one category, but this dude is in the top 10 in every statistical category. That’s never happened from a guard position or wing position in our sport. When it’s all said and done, it’s going to be hard for people to look back 10 years from now and say, ‘He (James) wasn’t the best.’”

The G.O.A.T. debate will likely be a never-ending discussion regardless of what James accomplishes for the rest of his NBA career.

There’s no doubt that if James can stay healthy and play at an elite level this late in his career, he will have a legitimate shot at passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar atop the NBA’s all-time scoring list. He may also match or surpass the six titles won by Abdul-Jabbar and Michael Jordan.

The one thing James has going for him right now is his longevity, and he’s in an ideal situation with the Lakers playing alongside a superstar in his prime in Anthony Davis.

Only time will tell if James can ultimately put the G.O.A.T debate to rest, but one thing is for sure, he has a very good chance of doing so when it is all said and done.