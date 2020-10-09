Former Los Angeles Lakers forward Metta World Peace, also known as Ron Artest, weighed in on who he believes is the greatest basketball player of all time.

Despite the fact that he won a title while playing with the legendary Kobe Bryant in Los Angeles, World Peace believes that current Lakers superstar LeBron James is the greatest basketball player ever.

Michael Jordan isn't the GOAT LeBron James is: https://t.co/KDyHORVqPx At least according to @MettaWorld37. "King James is the GOAT. Never thought I would say that over my brother 24 and my favorite MJ." My story via @HeavySan. pic.twitter.com/gMWEzPLcxl — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, M.A. (@ScoopB) October 9, 2020

World Peace admitted that Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan was one of his favorite players, but he still chose James.

James is currently in his 17th season and is playing in his 10th NBA Finals.

The 16-time All-Star has the Lakers just one win away from capturing this year’s NBA title.

With a win, James would add a fourth NBA championship to his already insane resume.

The Lakers will take on the Miami Heat in Game 5 of the NBA Finals tonight from the Orlando, Fla. bubble.