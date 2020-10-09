- Metta World Peace admits LeBron James is G.O.A.T. over Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant
- Rockstar Lakers fan wants Alex Caruso ‘beer drunk’ and cradling trophy after winning NBA title
- Staples Center releases rules and regulations for NBA Finals celebrations tomorrow
- Stephen A. Smith says LeBron James can’t be G.O.A.T. because he’s played in softest era ever
- LeBron James speaks out on Lakers fans that didn’t accept him when he came to Los Angeles
- Isiah Thomas officially declares Lakers superstar LeBron James as G.O.A.T.
- Metta World Peace offers powerful message on Dwight Howard’s inspiring comeback with Lakers
- Report: ‘Frustrated’ Anthony Davis demanded to ‘be glued’ to Jimmy Butler after Game 3 loss
- LeBron James displays perfect image via social media after Dodgers go up 2-0 on Padres
- LeBron James takes hilarious shot at Mike Pence during vice presidential debate
Metta World Peace admits LeBron James is G.O.A.T. over Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant
-
- Updated: October 9, 2020
Former Los Angeles Lakers forward Metta World Peace, also known as Ron Artest, weighed in on who he believes is the greatest basketball player of all time.
Despite the fact that he won a title while playing with the legendary Kobe Bryant in Los Angeles, World Peace believes that current Lakers superstar LeBron James is the greatest basketball player ever.
Michael Jordan isn't the GOAT LeBron James is: https://t.co/KDyHORVqPx
At least according to @MettaWorld37.
"King James is the GOAT. Never thought I would say that over my brother 24 and my favorite MJ."
My story via @HeavySan. pic.twitter.com/gMWEzPLcxl
— 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, M.A. (@ScoopB) October 9, 2020
World Peace admitted that Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan was one of his favorite players, but he still chose James.
James is currently in his 17th season and is playing in his 10th NBA Finals.
The 16-time All-Star has the Lakers just one win away from capturing this year’s NBA title.
With a win, James would add a fourth NBA championship to his already insane resume.
The Lakers will take on the Miami Heat in Game 5 of the NBA Finals tonight from the Orlando, Fla. bubble.