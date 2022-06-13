Magic Johnson says Stephen Curry should win 2022 Finals MVP regardless of series outcome

Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson believes that Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry deserves to win the 2022 NBA Finals MVP award regardless of the outcome of the series.

Curry has been dominant against the Boston Celtics, but the series is currently tied at two games apiece heading into Game 5 on Monday night.

I think no matter who wins the Golden State vs. Boston series, Steph Curry should be the MVP because he’s been dominant in the first four games! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) June 13, 2022

It’s very rare for the NBA Finals MVP award to go to a player on the losing team, but Johnson believes Curry deserves the honor even if Golden State comes up short.

In this year’s NBA Finals, Curry is averaging 34.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game while shooting an impressive 50.0 percent from the field and 49.0 percent from beyond the arc.

The Warriors desperately needed a win in Game 4 of the series in Boston, and Curry delivered with an outstanding performance. He scored 43 points in a Warriors win.

This is the sixth time in Curry’s career that he’s reached the NBA Finals. The two-time league MVP has never won an NBA Finals MVP award despite winning three NBA titles.

In the three titles the Warriors have won with Curry on the team, Andre Iguodala and Kevin Durant took home Finals MVP honors, with Durant doing so twice.

Johnson is definitely right about Curry’s dominance in the 2022 Finals, but it may be a stretch to expect him to win the MVP award if the Celtics do win the series.

Curry can help put some worries to bed in Game 5 on Monday, as the Warriors have a chance to take a 3-2 series lead at home.