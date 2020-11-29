- Report: Lakers among 4 teams with ‘significant interest’ in Glenn Robinson III
LeBron James wishes St. Vincent-St. Mary alum Niko Lalos good luck ahead of first NFL game
- Updated: November 29, 2020
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James wished New York Giants defensive end Niko Lalos good luck ahead of his first NFL game.
Lalos and James both went to St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Arkon, Ohio.
James continues to show pride from his upbringing by wishing Lalos success in his debut.
Good luck out there Niko! 🙏🏾💪🏾👑#IrishPride🍀 https://t.co/Rpd3UHwOXE
— LeBron James (@KingJames) November 29, 2020
Lalos, 23, attended Dartmouth College before making it to the NFL.
The Giants are in a must-win game on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. New York is looking to secure the top spot in the NFC East this season, which would clinch a playoff spot for the storied franchise.
It is nice to see that James still supports his alma mater.
The 16-time All-Star is preparing for the 2020-21 NBA season. He and the Lakers captured the title last season and are looking for a repeat performance.