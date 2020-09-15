Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James believes that the Lakers are in a primed position to continue their run to the NBA Finals this postseason.

“We had some good months, we had some great months, we had a couple weeks we were not that good defensively, but we’re hitting our stride at the right time,” James said. “I think for us we continue to get better and better throughout this postseason run so far, and we want to continue that going into the next round.”

The Lakers have bounced back from Game 1 losses in both of their playoff series.

Against the Portland Trail Blazers, Los Angeles dropped Game 1 by a score of 100-93, but it stormed back to notch four consecutive wins.

The Lakers followed the same formula against the Houston Rockets, as they dominated the series after a loss in Game 1.

Now, the Lakers await the winner of the series between the Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Clippers.

While both teams possess a different challenge for Los Angeles, with James and Anthony Davis leading the way, the Lakers are as well equipped as anyone to make the NBA Finals.