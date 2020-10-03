- LeBron James sends touching message to Kobe Bryant’s family after Game 2 win
LeBron James sends touching message to Kobe Bryant’s family after Game 2 win
- Updated: October 3, 2020
On Friday, the Los Angeles Lakers won Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat to go up 2-0 in the series. L.A. did it while wearing its black uniforms that were designed by late Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.
After the game, LeBron James sent a message of support to Bryant’s family.
To the Bryant Family: "We're with you guys. We love you guys."#LakeShow #KobeandGigiForever
pic.twitter.com/aPpewe1uyh
— ShowtimeForum (@ShowtimeForum) October 3, 2020
The three-time MVP had another great game with 33 points, nine assists and nine rebounds to key the Lakers’ attack. His first mate, Anthony Davis, also stood tall with 32 points on 15-of-20 shooting and 14 rebounds.
L.A. got out to a large lead in the second quarter, and even though the Heat trimmed the advantage in the fourth quarter, James and company were able to prevent the game from becoming close.
The black uniforms the Lakers wore on Friday seem to be bringing out the best in the team.
They wore the same uniforms for Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals against the Denver Nuggets, when Davis hit the game-winning 3-pointer.