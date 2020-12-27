Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James may now be in his 18th NBA season, but he’s still looking very spry.

He says that his stringent training regimen is why he’s still a viable player at this point of his career, even as he’s days away from turning 36.

LeBron asked about his minutes: "I train my body for whatever. I’m not your typical guy in his 18th season … I train my body for a marathon … they say if you stay ready, you never have to get ready." — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) December 26, 2020

Just over two months removed from his fourth NBA championship, the Akron, Ohio native has been easing his way into the new season by playing fewer minutes than usual.

He had 22 points, seven rebounds and 10 assists in the Lakers’ second game of the season, a 138-115 wipeout of the Dallas Mavericks on Christmas Day.

Yet, he has shown that he’s still in prime condition, as he’s thrown down several dunks in the first two contests of the 2020-21 season.

Last season, James had one of the best showings of his storied career. Playing full-time point guard on a fast-breaking team at age 35, he led the league in assists while maintaining his lofty scoring average.

In October, he earned his fourth NBA Finals MVP award by averaging nearly 30 points a game and flirting with averaging a triple double in the championship series.