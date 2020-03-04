LeBron James Says He’s Been Practicing 40-Foot 3-Pointers

With 10:46 remaining in the third quarter of Tuesday’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers, LeBron James hit a deep 3-pointer.

The four-time MVP took the 40-foot shot with approximately 19 seconds left on the shot clock.

It may seem like a questionable attempt, but James says he’s been specifically working on that type of shot.

LeBron James says he’s been practicing those pull-up 40-footers early in the shot clock. He’s 2/2 from that range in the last 2 games. — Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) March 4, 2020

He also hit a similarly long three-point shot in the Lakers’ game on Sunday against the New Orleans Pelicans.

With 32 seconds left in the first half of that contest, he nailed a 34-foot 3-pointer to tie the game at 61 points.

James has never been a consistently great three-point shooter, as he was hitting just 35.0 percent of them on the season coming into Tuesday’s game. However, at times this year, he has gone on runs when he’s gotten white-hot from downtown and has drained multiple 3-pointers in succession.

Against the Sixers, he hit two of his five three-point attempts. Overall, James hit 9-of-16 shots en route to 22 points, to go along with 14 assists and seven rebounds in the contest.

With 8:49 left in the second quarter of that game, the Lakers fell behind 44-31, but they turned up their defense and took a 65-54 halftime lead before gliding to a 120-107 win.