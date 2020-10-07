Following the Los Angeles Lakers 102-96 victory over the Miami Heat in Game 4 of the NBA Finals, superstar LeBron James admitted that he has been having trouble sleeping.

In his postgame interview, James said, “I’m gonna continue to not sleep until the job is done.”

He followed up on those comments by posting on Twitter at very early in the morning to showcase his sleeping troubles.

There is a lot at stake for both James and the Lakers in this series.

Los Angeles has a commanding 3-1 series lead, but nothing is guaranteed. That is especially true in the NBA Finals.

James himself came back from a 1-3 deficit in the NBA Finals to win a title with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016.

Now, he is looking for the fourth title in his storied career. While the Lakers seems poised to close out yet another series in five games, James clearly isn’t taking Miami lightly.

Game 5 is scheduled to be played on Friday from the Orlando, Fla. bubble.