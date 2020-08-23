- LeBron James Offers Hilarious Reaction to Luka Doncic’s Incredible Game-Winner
LeBron James Offers Hilarious Reaction to Luka Doncic’s Incredible Game-Winner
- Updated: August 23, 2020
Luka Doncic put in a masterful performance in the Dallas Mavericks’ overtime win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday.
Many other NBA players quickly took to social media to express their amazement when he won the game with a last-second 3-pointer.
LUKA MAGIC 🔥
43 PTS
17 REB
13 AST
GAME WINNER!!
— Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) August 23, 2020
Amongst them was Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.
BANG BANG!! In my *Mike Breen voice
— LeBron James (@KingJames) August 23, 2020
James is likely quite happy about Doncic’s win for a number of reasons.
First off, James is one of the most impactful ambassadors for the game of basketball in recent memory.
It must be quite special for James to watch Doncic ascend from promising young talent to undeniable superstar, just like the Lakers stud did nearly two decades ago.
Secondly, James is surely ecstatic to see Doncic tie up his team’s series against the No. 2-seeded Clippers.
The Clippers are considered to be the Lakers’ most dangerous competitors when it comes to representing the Western Conference in the 2020 NBA Finals.
If the Mavs were able to shock the Clippers and win the playoff series, the Lakers would presumably have a much easier path to the title.
Whether or not that comes to pass is unclear.
What is quite clear is that Doncic is establishing himself as one of the top players in the NBA, not far behind James himself.