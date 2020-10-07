The Los Angeles Lakers now have a commanding 3-1 series lead in the NBA Finals after getting the win over the Miami Heat in Game 4. Anthony Davis came up big on both ends of the floor, earning high praise from LeBron James.

Davis not only hit the 3-pointer that essentially sealed the deal for the Lakers, but he also came up with a clutch block on Jimmy Butler late in the fourth quarter.

LeBron on how valuable it was having Anthony Davis be able to guard Jimmy Butler: "That's why he's the defensive player of the year." — Finals Faigen (@hmfaigen) October 7, 2020

All the regular season awards in the NBA were announced well before the NBA Finals between the Lakers and Heat got underway. Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks came away with the two biggest individual awards, which didn’t go down well with Davis or James.

Davis was in the running for NBA Defensive Player of the Year, which ultimately went to Antetokounmpo. The Bucks superstar also won NBA MVP in a landslide. James wasn’t happy with that result as he came in second.

Regardless of Antetokounmpo winning those awards, Davis has proven his worth when it comes to dominance on the defensive end of the basketball floor during the playoffs. Davis’ crucial block on Butler in Game 4 was yet another clutch play by the superstar who could very well head back to Los Angeles with the NBA Finals MVP award.

Davis finished with 22 points, nine rebounds, four assists and a game-high four blocks in the win over the Heat.