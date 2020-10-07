- LeBron James makes huge statement on Anthony Davis guarding Jimmy Butler in crunch time
- Here’s the locked-in message LeBron James texted his Lakers teammates before critical Game 4
- LeBron James praises KCP for coming up clutch in Game 4 of NBA Finals
- LeBron James’ unsatisfied reaction to winning Game 4 of NBA Finals
- Video: LeBron James bulldozes Tyler Herro for monster two-handed flush
- Nick Young opens up on why D’Angelo Russell was his most annoying teammate of all time
- LeBron James draws motivation from Kobe Bryant before Lakers take court for Game 4
- LeBron James sends inspiring message to his son for his 16th birthday
- Former teammate explains why he expects LeBron James to ‘try to score 60’ in Game 4
- Report: Lakers already favored to win 2021 NBA championship
LeBron James makes huge statement on Anthony Davis guarding Jimmy Butler in crunch time
-
- Updated: October 7, 2020
The Los Angeles Lakers now have a commanding 3-1 series lead in the NBA Finals after getting the win over the Miami Heat in Game 4. Anthony Davis came up big on both ends of the floor, earning high praise from LeBron James.
Davis not only hit the 3-pointer that essentially sealed the deal for the Lakers, but he also came up with a clutch block on Jimmy Butler late in the fourth quarter.
LeBron on how valuable it was having Anthony Davis be able to guard Jimmy Butler:
"That's why he's the defensive player of the year."
— Finals Faigen (@hmfaigen) October 7, 2020
All the regular season awards in the NBA were announced well before the NBA Finals between the Lakers and Heat got underway. Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks came away with the two biggest individual awards, which didn’t go down well with Davis or James.
Davis was in the running for NBA Defensive Player of the Year, which ultimately went to Antetokounmpo. The Bucks superstar also won NBA MVP in a landslide. James wasn’t happy with that result as he came in second.
Regardless of Antetokounmpo winning those awards, Davis has proven his worth when it comes to dominance on the defensive end of the basketball floor during the playoffs. Davis’ crucial block on Butler in Game 4 was yet another clutch play by the superstar who could very well head back to Los Angeles with the NBA Finals MVP award.
Davis finished with 22 points, nine rebounds, four assists and a game-high four blocks in the win over the Heat.