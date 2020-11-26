- Report: LeBron James takes legal action against Miami Heat owner’s major corporation
- Report: Lakers interested in adding one of top wings still available in free agency
- Bronny James trends on Twitter after looking like grown man next to LeBron
- 2-time All-Star free agent insinuates he wants to play for Lakers
- Dwight Howard lauds heavy praise upon Ben Simmons, calls him a ‘young LeBron’ James
- Marc Gasol breaks his silence on why he joined Lakers
- Lakers center Marc Gasol sends prayers to Diego Maradona’s family
- Video: LaVar Ball settles the Michael Jordan vs. LeBron James G.O.A.T. debate
- Dwight Howard explains how he inflicted psychological warfare on Nikola Jokic during conference finals
- Pau Gasol welcomes his brother Marc to the Lakers family
Report: LeBron James takes legal action against Miami Heat owner’s major corporation
-
- Updated: November 26, 2020
LeBron James may be the best basketball player in the world, but he’s also pretty serious about his business exploits off the court.
James has reportedly taken legal action against Micky Arison by blocking the potential use of the name King James for one of the Carnival Cruise Line’s ships.
LeBron James has blocked Carnival Cruise Line's attempt to register a trademark for KING JAMES.
Carnival's trademark filing indicated it wanted to use KING JAMES as the name of a ship.
LeBron filed a formal opposition to the application last week. 👇#KingJames#LeBronJames pic.twitter.com/UPgQokkgiW
— Josh Gerben (@JoshGerben) November 25, 2020
Arison isn’t just the chairman of Carnival Corporation, which operates the Carnival Cruise Line, he’s also the owner of the Miami Heat, James’ former team.
Like many NBA team owners and super-wealthy individuals, Arison has more than one stream of income, as he has been involved with Carnival Corporation for many years.
James is well-known for his growing business empire off the court. He has a growing portfolio of investments and is also becoming a household name in the entertainment industry.
Not too long ago, James ran into some trademark-related drama of his own. He tried to trademark the term “Taco Tuesday,” but was denied by a judge because the term was considered too commonplace.