LeBron James may be the best basketball player in the world, but he’s also pretty serious about his business exploits off the court.

James has reportedly taken legal action against Micky Arison by blocking the potential use of the name King James for one of the Carnival Cruise Line’s ships.

LeBron James has blocked Carnival Cruise Line's attempt to register a trademark for KING JAMES. Carnival's trademark filing indicated it wanted to use KING JAMES as the name of a ship. LeBron filed a formal opposition to the application last week. 👇#KingJames#LeBronJames pic.twitter.com/UPgQokkgiW — Josh Gerben (@JoshGerben) November 25, 2020

Arison isn’t just the chairman of Carnival Corporation, which operates the Carnival Cruise Line, he’s also the owner of the Miami Heat, James’ former team.

Like many NBA team owners and super-wealthy individuals, Arison has more than one stream of income, as he has been involved with Carnival Corporation for many years.

James is well-known for his growing business empire off the court. He has a growing portfolio of investments and is also becoming a household name in the entertainment industry.

Not too long ago, James ran into some trademark-related drama of his own. He tried to trademark the term “Taco Tuesday,” but was denied by a judge because the term was considered too commonplace.