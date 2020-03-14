- LeBron James’ Latest Post Indicates How Deeply He Misses Basketball Already
LeBron James’ Latest Post Indicates How Deeply He Misses Basketball Already
- Updated: March 14, 2020
It’s been just a few days since the NBA suspended play due to the novel coronavirus, but Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James already seems to be missing the game he loves.
On Saturday, James took to Instagram to post a heartfelt message about basketball.
It wasn’t all that long ago that James said he would not play in games if fans were not allowed in NBA stadiums due to the highly contagious disease.
When he expressed that sentiment, there’s no way he could have known that just days later, the NBA would suspend play entirely due to the coronavirus.
At the time of the suspension, the NBA announced that the league would reassess the situation in 30 days. As news worldwide reports a continued spread of the disease, it seems very possible that the suspension will last beyond the initial 30 days.
Until James and the rest of his Lakers teammates are able to return to the court, there are sure to be many more NBA stars who express how much they miss the game.
As for fans, there’s no doubt that they miss watching the teams they love just as much.
Ultimately, what matters most is that everyone stays safe during this trying time. One day, James will again don the purple and gold in front of adoring fans at Staples Center.
Right now, it’s just not entirely clear when that day will come.