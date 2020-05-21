Report: LeBron James Has Been Holding Private On-Court Workouts With Lakers Teammates

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has been holding private workouts with Lakers teammates over the course of quarantine.

LeBron James has held safe, private on-court workouts with some Lakers teammates at a secure location, our NBA @ShamsCharania reports. More details: pic.twitter.com/P4TamkL6li — Stadium (@Stadium) May 21, 2020

James, 35, is in hot pursuit of his fourth championship.

However, the NBA suspended the 2019-20 season after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert contracted the coronavirus in March.

In the days following the announcement of the season’s suspension, several players from different teams, including the Lakers, also tested positive for the deadly virus.

As a result, the league has been extremely scrupulous about forming a return plan. Nonetheless, the NBA has made significant strides in recent weeks in an attempt to restore the 2019-20 season.

As a matter of fact, most teams across the league have opened up their practice facilities for workouts.

On the season, James is putting up 25.7 points, 10.6 assists and 7.9 rebounds per game. The Lakers are the top seed in the Western Conference.