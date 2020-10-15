It is no secret that the Los Angeles Lakers had some extra motivation during their title run in the NBA’s Orlando, Fla. bubble.

The Lakers were playing with heavy hearts in memory of the late Kobe Bryant, who passed away in a tragic helicopter crash earlier this year.

Lakers superstar LeBron James wrote a heartfelt message to Bryant on his Instagram on Wednesday night.

Bryant was a Laker legend and won five titles with the franchise. He and James certainly had a special relationship, and James came to Los Angeles partly to follow the legacy that Bryant had created.

James clearly took it upon himself to win a title this year after the Lakers missed the playoffs last season.

The superstar forward dominated, leading the Lakers to a 16-5 record in the postseason. He was deservingly awarded the NBA Finals MVP award.

While the Lakers and basketball community continue to mourn Bryant’s passing, the organization and James continue to honor his memory on the floor.