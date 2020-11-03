- LeBron James calls out disturbing video of voter suppression in New York City
- LeBron James and Michael Bloomberg helped pay $27 million in fines and fees to help felons vote
LeBron James calls out disturbing video of voter suppression in New York City
- Updated: November 3, 2020
Millions of Americans are casting their ballots on Tuesday, but a disturbing video out of New York City shows one woman becoming the victim of voter suppression.
After seeing the video, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James quickly took to social media and delivered a strong message regarding the clear act of suppression.
Y’all see the setup right???!!! 🤦🏾♂️🤦🏾♂️🤦🏾♂️🤦🏾♂️ https://t.co/CdcvjHlwGH
— LeBron James (@KingJames) November 3, 2020
What makes the incident all the more worrisome is that it appears a New York City police officer played a major role in keeping the woman out of the polling place.
James has been a powerful advocate for voter rights leading up to the 2020 presidential election.
In fact, earlier this week, it was reported that he and former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg helped pay $27 million in fines and fees so that felons in Florida could vote.
Clearly, the four-time MVP has a lot of personal stake in the upcoming election.
As for the woman in the video, hopefully she is able to cast her vote today.