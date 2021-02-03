- LeBron James called ‘Courtside Karen’s’ husband ‘Ol’ steroid a-s’ before he was kicked out of arena
- Updated: February 3, 2021
LeBron James and two fans spewed words at each other amid the Los Angeles Lakers’ win over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night.
Juliana Carlos, better known as “Courtside Karen” on social media, and her husband Chris were ejected from the game after heckling the 16-time All-Star.
Refs stop the game after a Hawks fan heckles LeBron pic.twitter.com/NsoFjyel97
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 2, 2021
It isn’t clear what started the argument, but James called Chris Carlos “Ol’ steroid ass,” according to The Athletic. Afterwards, Juliana Carlos stepped in, defending her husband before being escorted out of the arena.
That didn’t stop her from speaking her mind, as she took to social media to bash James.
The woman seen talking trash to LeBron said he was cussing out her and her husband during the game pic.twitter.com/u1rZL4lveo
— Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) February 2, 2021
Following the game, James speculated that the two “might have had a couple drinks.”
After sleeping on it, Carlos posted an apology on her Instagram for her words toward James.
