LeBron James and two fans spewed words at each other amid the Los Angeles Lakers’ win over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night.

Juliana Carlos, better known as “Courtside Karen” on social media, and her husband Chris were ejected from the game after heckling the 16-time All-Star.

It isn’t clear what started the argument, but James called Chris Carlos “Ol’ steroid ass,” according to The Athletic. Afterwards, Juliana Carlos stepped in, defending her husband before being escorted out of the arena.

That didn’t stop her from speaking her mind, as she took to social media to bash James.

Following the game, James speculated that the two “might have had a couple drinks.”

After sleeping on it, Carlos posted an apology on her Instagram for her words toward James.

 

