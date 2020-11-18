Los Angeles Lakers superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis are getting ready for another NBA season, which will get underway next month.

In the meantime, the Lakers duo is staying busy off the court, teaming up with fellow Klutch Sports client Draymond Green by investing in Lobos 1707 Tequila & Mezcal. The following press release was sent out to announce the partnership on Wednesday.

“Lobos 1707 is led by CEO Dia Simms, one of the most dynamic leaders in the industry over the last twenty-five years,” the release read. “Simms established a reputation for driving innovation and diversity while developing some of the largest marques globally, including building a billion-dollar valued spirits brand. Lobos 1707 is also backed by tequila enthusiast LeBron James. He and his partner Maverick Carter invested in the company because of the quality of the product, core company values, and the opportunity to build a strong consumer brand with diverse leadership.”

James is one of the world’s wealthiest athletes as he makes much more off the court than he does on it.

This investment in Lobos 1707 Tequila & Mezcal is another step toward the four-time NBA champion reaching a net worth of a billion dollars and achieving his dream of owning an NBA team once his playing career is over.

Along with this new investment, James is also a minority owner of Liverpool football club in England as well as Blaze Pizza, SpringHill Entertainment and Uninterrupted.

Needless to say, James will be well set up for his post-playing career as an investor, much like Lakers legends Magic Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal and the late Kobe Bryant.