Although some have been concerned about the short turnaround from the 2020 NBA Playoffs to the new season, there’s evidence that Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James may be quite rested.

While on an episode of “Road Trippin,’” the four-time NBA champ revealed that he’s barely touched a basketball since the end of the NBA Finals in October.

“While James recently shared photos of an on-court workout with his 16-year-old son, Bronny, he revealed on the podcast he has only ‘touched a basketball twice,’ during the truncated offseason,” wrote Dave McMenamin of ESPN. “Of course, the last time he had the rock in his hands, things went quite well for James. He won his fourth NBA title while being named Finals MVP for a fourth time after beating the Miami Heat 4-2 in the championship round.”

James will turn 36 later this month and has accumulated tons of mileage from his 10 trips to the championship series in his career.

With just over six weeks separating the end of the NBA Finals and the start of training camp, there has been a lot of speculation that James will sit out some games in the upcoming season.

If he does just that, the Lakers’ offseason acquisitions will help the team avoid a huge drop-off when James isn’t in the lineup.

With guard Dennis Schroder and big man Montrezl Harrell now on the roster, the team should still have ample firepower when the Akron, Ohio native is resting.