LeBron James Says He Has Plan to Escape Los Angeles Amidst City Lockdown
- Updated: March 16, 2020
On Sunday night, the city of Los Angeles went on lockdown due to the spread of the novel coronavirus.
As a result, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James took to social media to joke that his family and friends are headed to the fictional African nation of Wakanda.
I’m headed to Wakanda! #JamesGang👑 and my closets friends and family. See y’all on the other side! ✌🏾
— LeBron James (@KingJames) March 16, 2020
Wakanda originates from the Marvel comic “Black Panther” and gained international notoriety thanks to the 2018 film of the same name.
While James may certainly wish he could take his family to the technologically advanced and secret nation, he is quite likely holed up in his home like many of his fellow Los Angeles residents.
Despite the current state of things, James is still spending a fair amount of time on the basketball court. Over the weekend, he posted videos of himself and his two sons shooting hoops at the Lakers’ practice facility.
That being said, the current lockdown may now make that kind of activity harder to come by in the next couple weeks.
First, the NBA was suspended. Now, it appears as though the typical schedule of everyday life is been suspended as well for millions all over the United States.