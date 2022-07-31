Lakers guard Kendrick Nunn to undergo massive life change in coming months

Los Angeles Lakers guard Kendrick Nunn and his girlfriend Blen Kiya recently announced on social media that they are welcoming a new baby soon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝘽𝙇𝙀𝙉 🍯 (@blen_kiya)

It is definitely an exciting time for Nunn and his growing family.

On top of that, the 26-year-old guard is expected to make his Lakers debut this season after sitting out the entire 2021-22 campaign because of a knee injury.

Nunn first played in the NBA with the Miami Heat. He went undrafted in the 2018 NBA Draft, and Miami signed him to a contract in April of 2019. He made his NBA debut in the 2019-20 season.

He immediately caught the attention of plenty of people around the league after an impressive start to his professional career. The 6-foot-2 guard started for Miami in its season opener and posted 24 points, two rebounds and three assists.

Nunn continued to impress and ended up starting in all 67 of the games he appeared in during the 2019-20 regular season. He finished with averages of 15.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest.

The Heat made it to the NBA Finals that season. However, they lost to the Lakers in six games.

After having another solid showing with the Heat in the 2020-21 season, Nunn made his way to L.A. by signing a two-year contract with the team. He was supposed to provide the Lakers with additional offensive firepower during the 2021-22 campaign.

Unfortunately, he was diagnosed with a bone bruise in his right knee around the start of the regular season. Nunn was initially expected to only miss multiple weeks, but he ultimately had to sit out the entire campaign.

This season, the Lakers will look to make it back to playoff contention. Hopefully, Nunn can help the franchise in achieving that goal.