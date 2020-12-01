Former Washington Wizards star Gilbert Arenas recently attempted to encourage former three-time NBA Slam Dunk champion Nate Robinson.

However, former Los Angeles Lakers guard Nick Young roasted Arenas for never bouncing back from psychological trash talk from LeBron James. The retired Arenas snapped back at Young on Monday evening.

On Saturday night, Robinson got knocked out by YouTube sensation Jake Paul in a boxing match.

Numerous basketball veterans, such as Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade, showed support for Robinson. On the other hand, boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. destroyed Black NBA players for hating on the electrifying dunker.

Young, 35, played alongside Arenas on the Wizards for the first few seasons of his career.

Arenas, 38, was one of the best guards in the league during his heyday. The prolific shooter averaged 29.3 points, 6.1 assists and 2.0 steals per game during the 2005-06 season with the Wizards.

The 6-foot-3 Arenas went up against James multiple times in the playoffs. However, he never beat the four-time MVP in a postseason series.