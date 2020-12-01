- Gilbert Arenas annihilates ‘soft’ Nick Young, threatens to give him hands
- Report: Lakers not set on starting lineup, showing discrepancy with Dennis Schroder’s demand
- Report: Lakers could be targeting Kawhi Leonard and Paul George next season
- LeBron James throws shade at Marc Gasol for stealing his 2012-13 DPOY trophy
- Jared Dudley’s hilarious reaction after re-signing with Lakers
- Report: Jared Dudley agrees to re-sign with Lakers for upcoming season
- Dennis Schroder reveals whether or not he will start for Lakers this upcoming season
- Metta Sandiford-Artest’s now-deleted tweet calling out Jake Paul
- Stephen Curry reveals how Lakers duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis has motivated Warriors
- Nick Young destroys Gilbert Arenas after he tries to inspire Nate Robinson
Gilbert Arenas annihilates ‘soft’ Nick Young, threatens to give him hands
-
- Updated: December 1, 2020
Former Washington Wizards star Gilbert Arenas recently attempted to encourage former three-time NBA Slam Dunk champion Nate Robinson.
However, former Los Angeles Lakers guard Nick Young roasted Arenas for never bouncing back from psychological trash talk from LeBron James. The retired Arenas snapped back at Young on Monday evening.
View this post on Instagram
On Saturday night, Robinson got knocked out by YouTube sensation Jake Paul in a boxing match.
Numerous basketball veterans, such as Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade, showed support for Robinson. On the other hand, boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. destroyed Black NBA players for hating on the electrifying dunker.
Young, 35, played alongside Arenas on the Wizards for the first few seasons of his career.
Arenas, 38, was one of the best guards in the league during his heyday. The prolific shooter averaged 29.3 points, 6.1 assists and 2.0 steals per game during the 2005-06 season with the Wizards.
The 6-foot-3 Arenas went up against James multiple times in the playoffs. However, he never beat the four-time MVP in a postseason series.