Lakers G League guard proclaims himself as the ‘best defender in the world’

South Bay Lakers guard Nate Pierre-Louis believes that he has what it takes to be an elite defender at the NBA level.

In fact, he recently went so far as to claim that he is the best “defender in the world.” He went on to make it clear that he wants the opportunity to prove that fact at the NBA level.

Last season, Pierre-Louis balled out with the Los Angles Lakers’ G League affiliate to the tune of 9.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.8 steals per game.

He got a shot to play with the Lakers during Summer League earlier this year and will now surely look to get a shot to play in the big leagues in the 2022-23 campaign.

There is certainly a need for a defensive anchor in the Lakers’ backcourt. Last season, the team struggled to stop much, and it was one of the many reasons why the Lakers failed to advance to the playoffs.

With new Lakers head coach Darvin Ham set to try to lead the Lakers in the right direction this season, perhaps he will want to see if Pierre-Louis can put his money where his mouth is when it comes to his defensive prowess.

If he is able to do so, it’s quite likely that the Lakers will have found a true diamond in the rough.

Until then, he’ll have to do whatever he can to prove that he belongs on basketball’s biggest stage.