Los Angeles Lakers forward Jared Dudley passed along his congratulations to Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell after Mitchell agreed to a huge contract extension with the Jazz.

In the span of just three seasons, Mitchell has risen from being the 13th overall selection in the 2017 draft to one of the top guards in the NBA.

The 24-year-old Mitchell, who played collegiately at the University of Louisville, has offered the Jazz consistent play on both ends of the court during his relatively short career.

During his three seasons in the NBA, Mitchell has averaged 22.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.3 steals per game.

That level of excellence is why the Jazz traded up in the 2017 draft, sending forward Trey Lyles and the draft rights of Tyler Lydon to the Denver Nuggets. Lyles is now with the San Antonio Spurs, while Lydon was waived by the Sacramento Kings last year.

Mitchell is young enough that the contract that he’s signing now will likely be surpassed in the future if he continues to produce at his current pace.