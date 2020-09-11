The Los Angeles Lakers are one win away from reaching the Western Conference finals for the first time since 2010. The team has hit its stride with Anthony Davis and LeBron James locked in.

With the Houston Rockets posing a unique challenge with their small-ball tactics, the Lakers have adjusted, and Davis has played a major role in that. He’s been willing to do whatever it takes even if that means playing center.

“It’s the playoffs, man. I don’t care where I play, to be honest. And they don’t really have a 5,” Davis said after Game 4. “It’s more so in the season, it’s a long season. But playoffs, I just go out there and play no matter where Coach puts me on the floor. “I’m going to fight regardless. I want to win. The guys have enough confidence in me, Coach has enough confidence in me, and I have enough confidence in myself to go out there and compete and do what I’ve got to do to help the team win.”

Although Davis was inconsistent during the seeding games, the perennial All-Star has come into his own in the playoffs.

He’s had to adjust to playing a different style while learning what it takes to compete on a championship-caliber team.

In nine games during this playoff run so far, Davis is averaging 29.2 points, 10.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. He’s shooting 59.4 percent from the floor and 39.1 percent from beyond the arc. These shooting percentages are career-highs in the playoffs for the versatile superstar.