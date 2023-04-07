Video: Kobe Bryant fan seen talking smack to LeBron James during Lakers-Clippers game

LeBron James and Kobe Bryant are two of the greatest players to ever play for the Los Angeles Lakers, but their fans sometimes get into arguments.

There are plenty of Bryant fans that don’t like James at all, and the opposite is also true.

It seems like one specific Bryant fan decided to talk some trash to James during a recent Lakers game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

LeBron got into it with a Kobe fan late in the Lakers' loss to the Clippers 😳 (via free_throw_chick/IG) pic.twitter.com/0obRhXEAws — Basketball Forever (@bballforever_) April 6, 2023

The Clippers beat the Lakers on Wednesday in one of the season’s most highly anticipated contests. The two teams had identical 41-38 records heading into the game, but the Clippers were able to come away with a 125-118 win behind the efforts of Kawhi Leonard and Norman Powell.

Leonard played the entire second half of the contest, just the third time he’s done that in his entire career. It’s clear that winning that game meant a lot to Leonard, Russell Westbrook and the rest of the Clippers.

As for James, he recorded 33 points on 13-for-20 shooting, adding eight rebounds, seven assists, one steal and one block. He did what he could, but it wasn’t enough. Perhaps that fan was a bit disappointed that the 19-time All-Star wasn’t able to help his team to victory.

The fan did seem to point to his ring finger, so maybe the conversation was about the number of rings James has (with the Lakers or otherwise). Of course, James has won four titles in his career while Bryant was able to win five during his playing days.

While James’ and Bryant’s fans might clash very often, the two players themselves had a solid relationship before Bryant’s untimely passing. In fact, the Hall of Famer’s last tweet congratulated James on passing him on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.

Continuing to move the game forward @KingJames. Much respect my brother 💪🏾 #33644 — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) January 26, 2020

Over three years later, James is now the league’s all-time leading scorer, having passed another Lakers legend, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, earlier this year.

With just two games left in their regular season, the Lakers still have a chance of securing an outright playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Winning out would go a long way, but the team will also need some help around the league in order to pass the Golden State Warriors and/or Clippers in the standings.

James and the Lakers have a pretty tough test coming up on Friday night against the Phoenix Suns.