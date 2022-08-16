Former NBA big man turned analyst Kendrick Perkins issued some predictions for the 2022-23 NBA season, and it looks like he is all in on the Los Angeles Clippers.

In a recent television appearance, Perkins explained why he believes the Clippers are the favorites to win it all.

In the process, he brought up the Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and the trouble that he’s had beating the Clippers ever since Tyronn Lue became the head coach.

“Since Tyronn Lue has been the head coach of the Clippers, LeBron James hasn’t beat him one time, and so that says a lot,” Perkins said. “Also, you have a healthy Kawhi Leonard coming back. We saw how Paul George finished the season. The Clippers, right now, they are really, really dangerous. They are really deep, and I think they have the best team in the NBA when they start this season.”

When it comes to fans in L.A. and all over the world, the Clippers are going to have to prove that they deserve such a prediction. Too many times over the last decade or so, the Clippers have been seen as true contenders to win the title only to fizzle out in the playoffs.

In fact, the Clippers have never even advanced to an NBA Finals. Their loss in the 2021 Western Conference Finals was a major accomplishment for the franchise.

So, while Perkins may have some good points about the Clippers, their two star players, depth on the roster and head coach, it likely won’t be enough to convince the average NBA fan.

As for the Lakers, very few fans or experts are pegging them as favorites heading into the upcoming campaign. The Lakers had a disastrous 2021-22 season, and they’re going to have to prove that they should be taken seriously.

Hopefully, James, Anthony Davis and the rest of the Lakers roster can right the ship and make the 2022-23 season one to remember for the right reasons.