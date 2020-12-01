- Giannis Antetokounmpo attempts to recruit LeBron James and Anthony Davis to Milwaukee Bucks
- Updated: December 1, 2020
It seems that Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has already considered the idea of playing with LeBron James or Anthony Davis.
The only caveat is that the two-time MVP wants it to be in Milwaukee.
Antetokounmpo recently tried to recruit James and Davis to Milwaukee during a television appearance. He also said that he doesn’t care about being a second or third option.
Giannis Antetokounmpo @ Cosmote TV just now: "If LeBron, KD, or AD want to join me in Milwaukee, i will be happy. I don't care about being number 1, or number 2, or number 3". More to follow…
— Harris Stavrou (@harris_stavrou) December 1, 2020
While on the surface it seems that Antetokounmpo is committed to the Bucks, the fact that he wants to play with James and Davis is interesting.
James and Davis just won an NBA title with the Los Angeles Lakers this past season.
While Davis is still technically a free agent, he is expected to sign with the Lakers at some point this offseason.
It has been reported that Davis may be taking his time to sign his contract in an attempt to lure Antetokounmpo to Los Angeles next offseason.
If Antetokounmpo really wants to play with James and Davis, the Lakers may be the only team that can make it happen.