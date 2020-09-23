Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel offered an update on the health of guards Alex Caruso and Danny Green, with both players listed as probable for Thursday night’s Game 4 against the Denver Nuggets.

Frank Vogel says Alex Caruso has discomfort in his right wrist and Danny Green has a left finger injury. Both are listed as probable for Game 4. Caruso will receive a MRI on his wrist later today as a precaution, however. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) September 23, 2020

The Lakers hope to bounce back after a disappointing performance in Tuesday’s 114-106 defeat, the first time the Lakers had lost since the Western Conference semifinals against the Houston Rockets on Sept. 4.

Both Caruso and Green struggled with their shots in Game 3, going a combined 2-for-11 on the evening, with the duo combining for just six points.

However, having everyone healthy for Thursday’s clash could make it easier to take a commanding 3-1 lead in the series, with two more wins sending the Lakers to their first finals in a decade.

Tipoff for Thursday’s matchup is set for 6 p.m. PST.