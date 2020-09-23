   Frank Vogel shares critical injury updates on 2 key Lakers guards ahead of Game 4 - Lakers Daily
Home / Team News / Frank Vogel shares critical injury updates on 2 key Lakers guards ahead of Game 4

Frank Vogel shares critical injury updates on 2 key Lakers guards ahead of Game 4

Alex Caruso and Rajon Rondo Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel offered an update on the health of guards Alex Caruso and Danny Green, with both players listed as probable for Thursday night’s Game 4 against the Denver Nuggets.

The Lakers hope to bounce back after a disappointing performance in Tuesday’s 114-106 defeat, the first time the Lakers had lost since the Western Conference semifinals against the Houston Rockets on Sept. 4.

Both Caruso and Green struggled with their shots in Game 3, going a combined 2-for-11 on the evening, with the duo combining for just six points.

However, having everyone healthy for Thursday’s clash could make it easier to take a commanding 3-1 lead in the series, with two more wins sending the Lakers to their first finals in a decade.

Tipoff for Thursday’s matchup is set for 6 p.m. PST.