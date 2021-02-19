Coming into the matchup with the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night, the Los Angeles Lakers knew they’d be without Anthony Davis to face one of the league’s best teams.

Shortly before tipoff, the team learned it would be without Dennis Schroder as well.

The news was devastating for the Lakers as they depended on Schroder to put pressure on All-Star Kyrie Irving on both ends of the court. Schroder was ruled out due to the league’s health and safety protocols.

Ultimately, Los Angeles fell to Brooklyn at Staples Center, and head coach Frank Vogel gave a concerning update about Schroder after the game.

Frank Vogel, when asked how long Dennis Schroder would be out, said: “I don’t know, to be honest, right now” — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) February 19, 2021

Along with the uncertainty of Schroder’s return to the lineup for the Lakers, Vogel also let it be known that Davis had his injury re-evaluated, and he’ll miss four weeks as a result of the diagnosis.

This will be without a doubt a tough stretch of games to finish out the first half of the 2020-21 NBA season for the defending champions as they could struggle heading into the All-Star break.

Fortunately for Los Angeles, the All-Star break will bring some welcome time off for everyone outside of LeBron James and Davis. James was given the nod as the Western Conference All-Stars captain on Thursday, and Davis will likely be named a reserve, meaning he probably has to travel to Atlanta, Ga.